WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Harry Tector with a brutal bouncer

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brutal bouncer to dismiss Harry Tector on the last ball of the eighth over. It was nearly an unplayable delivery, for the batter could hardly do anything and had to depart on a low score.

After winning the toss, India opted to field first on a sluggish New York pitch and a slow outfield. The batting wasn’t fluent in the previous matches, and the trend continued in what was the first match for India and Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian bowlers started with tight lines and lengths from the first over and agitated the Irish batters severely, and the track further aided them. The batters hardly had anything loose to score on and crumbled due to the run rate pressure, losing their wickets in bunchs.

On such surfaces, the value of Indian bowlers increases, for they are already highly skilled, and such tracks make them more penetrative. To their credit, the Indian bowlers were bang on money and got duly rewarded.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an on-pace bouncer to Harry Tector, who was in no position to play his shot and was beaten for pace. The ball ballooned towards the cover region since it didn’t come from the middle of the bat, and Virat Kohli completed an easy catch.

Harry Tector struggled throughout the innings and had to depart on a score of 4. He played 16 balls for his four runs and was beaten often during his stay before perishing eventually.

Tector was hit on his thumb earlier off the bowling by Arshdeep Singh and was in pain but decided to continue despite the blow. He struggled more after the blow, and the Indian pacers exploited it severely.

Tector is usually a quality player and bats well under pressure, but that blow dented his confidence and unsettled him, leading to struggle and wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was top-class with his lines and lengths, and other bowlers also kept their ends tight to suffocate the Irish batters, who bundled on a mere 96.

