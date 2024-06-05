WATCH: Hardik Pandya rocks Lorcan Tucker's middle stump with a peach delivery

The wicket worsened the situation for Ireland further as they were left reeling at 28 for 3.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland, India vice-captain Hardik Pandya bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of Lorcan Tucker. The Irish batter was left completely outfoxed as he departed cheaply for a score of 10.

The incident happened right after the powerplay on the penultimate ball of the seventh over. It was a fullish delivery on the off as the the ball nipped back sharply and beat Tucker as he leaned into the stroke to try and blast that through cover. The late movement did the trick for Hardik as the ball flattened the middle stump.

The wicket worsened the situation for Ireland further as they were left reeling at 28 for 3.

Check the video below.

Ireland off to a shaky start

Speaking about the match, Ireland made a really shaky start and have already lost more than half of their side before even crossing 50 runs on the scoreboard.

The Ireland scoreboard currently reads 49 for 6 in 10 overs with Mark Adair and Gareth Delaney at the crease.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya have taken two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah has taken one scalp apiece.

Given the start the Indian bowlers have had, it is expected that they will curb Ireland to a moderate total unless their lower-order batters can spring a late surprise.

The Men in Blue will be eager to win the contest and get momentum on their side, especially with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the pipeline next.

