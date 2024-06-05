Indian cricket star goes past Neymar Jr. to become the 2nd most followed sportsperson on Social media platform X

In a moment of rejoice for Indian fans all across the globe, a star Indian cricketer has gone past footballing sensation Neymar Jr to become the second most followed athlete on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

With 63.5 million followers, former India skipper Virat Kohli eclipsed the Brazilian star, who currently has 63.4 million.

However, the 35-year-old cricketer is still trailing behind the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts 111.4 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has the highest number of followers on the platform with 186.1 million while former American President Barack Obama comes in second with 131.8 million followers. Ronaldo is one of the top three most-followed personalities on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only Indian in the top 10 list. In contrast, Kohli is ranked 19th overall. Among cricketers, he is significantly ahead of his peers, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar coming in second with 40 million followers on the platform.

Virat Kohli gears up for India's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland

Kohli will next be seen in action for India against Ireland in their T20 World Cup opening game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (June 5).

Interestingly, there is an ongoing debate regarding Kohli's batting position. Although he bats in the No.3 position in the Indian team, there is a brewing anticipation amongst fans and pundits that Kohli might open the innings instead alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

In such a case, talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to be dropped to the No.3 position or maybe not find a place in the playing XI.

It remains to be seen what order the team management decides to opt for their tournament opener against Ireland.

