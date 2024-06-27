Dinesh Karthik singles out the turning point in Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Rohit Sharma has adopted and instilled an ultra-aggressive approach within the team.

The Indian team has looked in dominant form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, remaining unbeaten so far. The Men in Blue have already booked a semis berth and will take on defending champions England later today (June 27).

The credit for this ultra-aggressive approach belongs to none other than skipper Rohit Sharma for instilling that mindset within the team.

The Men in Blue looked unstoppable during last year's ODI World Cup as well when they maintained an unblemished record till they unfortunately lost in the final, which was their only defeat in the tournament.

Echoing on the same lines, India star Dinesh Karthik highlighted how the change in captaincy mindset happened for Rohit Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik reveals turning point in Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Incidentally, DK was a part of the India squad led by Rohit Sharma during the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 and India had suffered a shambolic loss against the Three Lions by 10 wickets in the same semis stage.

Karthik revealed that the manner of the defeat affected Rohit almost immediately.

Speaking in a video posted by ICC on Instagram, Karthik said, "That was the turning point I feel in Rohit Sharma's captaincy. That game against England, he felt we scored below par and that's when he decided this is not the way to play. We need to play a lot more aggressively. From then on, there's been a very conscious effort to bat differently."

Rohit's playing style has been a testament to the ideology. He delivered the goods in last year's World Cup, scoring 597 runs and this time around in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well, stepping up to the occasion in the high-octane match against Australia and registering a fiery knock of 41-ball 92.

