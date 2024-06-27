Aakash Chopra picks England bowler as a threats for India in 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is counting Moeen Ali as one of their possible threats when India faces England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal.

Two years ago in Adelaide, England thrashed India by a margin of 10 wickets. They were shoved, attacked, and knocked out after suffering a defeat in the semi-final game. The Indian team, which seems to have overcome their fear of losing, is going to be a formidable opponent for England this time around. The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, are not going to be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, England captain Jos Buttler knew they might scare India, so they decided to bowl first after winning the toss. England was aware that taking advantage of the opposition's silly tactics and bowling first would be their greatest chance to defeat India. Following the same, the Men in Blue posted 168 runs. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 27 off 28 balls. In addition to this, sensational batter Virat Kohli smashed 50 runs in 40 balls. However, during the chase, England managed to chase their target in 16 overs.

It seems that this time they will also be looking to pose a big threat to the Indian side in the upcoming clash. In the same vein, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is counting Moeen Ali as one of their possible threats when India faces England in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal. The cricketer turned analyst stated that the all-rounder who delivered spin may cause problems for the Men in Blue with both the ball and the bat in the upcoming clash. Chopra further highlighted how an English all-rounder can cause trouble for Indian left-handed batters in the upcoming clash, which is the biggest scare for the Indian team.

"After that, Harry Brook in batting, and I feel Moeen Ali is a player who can trouble us. He will bowl off-spin and we have four left-handers. Actually not even four, we have Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

So Moeen Ali could be that dangerous guy: Moeen Ali

Further, the well-known cricket commentator feels that the CSK star plays spin very well, and he sets to be one of the most dangerous players from the Jos Buttler led-English camp who can single-handedly destroy team India in the upcoming game.

"Did we have these many left-handers before this? Since there are so many left-handers, Moeen Ali might have a role, and if we talk about playing spin, Moeen Ali plays spin better. So Moeen Ali could be that dangerous guy. He is this team's vice-captain," he added further.

