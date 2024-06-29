Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid involved in deep conversation ahead of T20 World Cup final

Bumrah has put up an exemplary display throughout the tournament and is the second-highest wicket-taker from the side after Arshdeep Singh.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Final between India and England, India coach Rahul Dravid and talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah were spotted involved in a deep conversation.

Although the contents of the conversation are unknown, the duo could be seen walking around in the field, putting arms around each other engrossed with their talk.

Jasprit Bumrah is once again expected to play a crucial role in the summit clash and deliver key wickets.

The right-handed speedster has put up an exemplary display throughout the tournament and is the second-highest wicket-taker from the side after Arshdeep Singh.

Notably, Bumrah also ranks in the Top 5, occupying the fifth spot with 14 wickets and has a chance to overcome topper Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets) tonight against the Proteas.

Check the video of Dravid and Bumrah's conversation below.

South Africa, India eye history in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Both India and South Africa are the only two teams who have remained unbeaten throughout the T20 World Cup 2024 but one of them will face their first defeat of the campaign and it will be their biggest one.

The two teams have not yet faced each other and this is the first time they will lock horns in the mega-event.

Both teams are eyeing history. For South Africa, they have already rubbed off their 'chokers' tag by making it to their first-ever World Cup Final (T20 & ODI) and will hope to go the distance and lift the trophy as well.

ALSO READ: 'Cricket has been compromised': Former England and Australia stars left disappointed with ICC for giving India preference

On the other hand, the Men in Blue last won an ICC title back in 2011 and Rohit Sharma & Co will hope to break the 13-year jinx and win it this time around.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.