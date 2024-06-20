'Kohli is taking the place of deserving youngsters': Fans lash out after Virat Kohli's run-a-ball knock against Afghanistan

The former India skipper has so far struggled to get going with the bat in the mega-event, managing scores of 1,4 and 0 before today.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Afghanistan, star India batter Virat Kohli scored a run-a-ball 24 following which he received a lot of flak from the netizens.

Although Kohli managed to break his jinx of single-digit scores, his inning didn't do much damage against the Afghanistan bowling attack.

While scoring has been difficult in the previous leg on the tricky pitches of USA, the pitches in the West Indies are comparatively batting-friendly.

Thus, Kohli was anticipated to break free today against Afghanistan but his lacklustre innings forced the fans to vent their anger on social media.

The netizens highlighted that the Indian squad already has big-hitting players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh, who are unable to feature in the playing XI since Kohli is taking up a spot.

Check some of the reactions below.

Rohit's poor form shouldn't distract you from the fact that Virat kohli is taking the place of deserving youngster who will play 2x strike rate than Kohli's today SR.



Please @imVkohli let that Youngster play 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SYrjH0dIb9 — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) June 20, 2024

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli coming out to open for India this WC 💀 pic.twitter.com/iWglqiKvIH — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 20, 2024

29 runs in 34 balls in his last 5 international outings in T20 cricket for Virat Kohli.



And his fans have the audacity to talk about the strike rate 😭😭#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/wrj8zGIjwX — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) June 20, 2024

No Drop Catch means No Party for Virat Kohli.



- Virat Kohli gone after scoring 24 runs with a magnificent Strike Rate of 100.



#INDvsAFG #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/l82VSYzPyr — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) June 20, 2024

Only against Afghanistan Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 160+ in T20Is.



A T20WC show awaits. 💥 pic.twitter.com/wYM8A2Yhkl — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) June 20, 2024

24 runs off 24 balls at 100 strike-rate for Virat Kohli against Afghanistan 💔💔💔#tapmad #HojaoADFree #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HPnOH6noOv — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 20, 2024

Afghanistan bowlers make a strong start, SKY-Pandya partnership revives India

Speaking about the match, the Indian batters were off to a shaky start, losing skipper and opener Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8. India's highest run-scorer so far in the tournament, Rishabh Pant too failed to convert his quickfire start into a big score, departing for an 11-ball 20.

Virat Kohli was the third wicket to fall, reducing India to 62 for 3 in 8.3 overs. It was then the pair of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who made amends for the early setbacks with a solid 60-run stand.

SKY eventually completed his fifty (53 off 28 balls) while Hardik Pandya scored 32 off 24 balls as India finished with a score of 181 for 8 in 20 overs.

For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were the star performers, finishing their spell with three wickets each.

