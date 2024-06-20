'Kohli is taking the place of deserving youngsters': Fans lash out after Virat Kohli's run-a-ball knock against Afghanistan

The former India skipper has so far struggled to get going with the bat in the mega-event, managing scores of 1,4 and 0 before today. 

 Jun 20, 2024
During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Afghanistan, star India batter Virat Kohli scored a run-a-ball 24 following which he received a lot of flak from the netizens. 

Although Kohli managed to break his jinx of single-digit scores, his inning didn't do much damage against the Afghanistan bowling attack. 

While scoring has been difficult in the previous leg on the tricky pitches of USA, the pitches in the West Indies are comparatively batting-friendly. 

Thus, Kohli was anticipated to break free today against Afghanistan but his lacklustre innings forced the fans to vent their anger on social media. 

The netizens highlighted that the Indian squad already has big-hitting players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh, who are unable to feature in the playing XI since Kohli is taking up a spot. 

Afghanistan bowlers make a strong start, SKY-Pandya partnership revives India

Speaking about the match, the Indian batters were off to a shaky start, losing skipper and opener Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8. India's highest run-scorer so far in the tournament, Rishabh Pant too failed to convert his quickfire start into a big score, departing for an 11-ball 20. 

Virat Kohli was the third wicket to fall, reducing India to 62 for 3 in 8.3 overs. It was then the pair of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who made amends for the early setbacks with a solid 60-run stand.

SKY eventually completed his fifty (53 off 28 balls) while Hardik Pandya scored 32 off 24 balls as India finished with a score of 181 for 8 in 20 overs. 

For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were the star performers, finishing their spell with three wickets each. 

