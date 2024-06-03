'Can't take any team lightly': Fans in awe of PNG's audacious performance despite loss against West Indies

PNG pushed Windies to the brim and put the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts under tremendous pressure.

Associate Nation Papua New Guinea (PNG) put up an incredible fight in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against co-hosts West Indies. Although the two-time World Champions managed to seal the contest in the end by 5 wickets, it was not before they had to overcome a massive fightback from the PNG.

Defending a patry target of 137, PNG pushed Windies to the brim and put them under tremendous pressure.

Following such an audacious performance, fans were quick to take notice of PNG's promise and the certain threat they possess to stage an unexpected upset in the ongoing mega-event.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions below.

Papua New Guinea have shown the potential in associate nations. Can't take any team lightly in this T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QhVe2ZWCzX — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 2, 2024

Appreciation Post for Papua New Guinea. They gave a tough time to the West Indies that too at their home ground. pic.twitter.com/W4e8fxuZMZ — leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 2, 2024

Nicholas Pooran against Papua New Guinea 🤡



And we expected him and co. to give us admissions 💀 pic.twitter.com/rhVqtrIutq — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 2, 2024

West Indies 85/4 against Papua New Guinea. 🤯



- What a fightback by PNG. pic.twitter.com/edEnuIQ0ud — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2024

In the end West Indies won the match but Papua New Guinea showed unbelievable fight.



And get ready to see some big upsets in the T20 World Cup 2024. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GK205Qjezk — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) June 2, 2024

I would any day prefer a team like Papua New Guinea prosper over a Canada or Oman



Because PNG is a proper indegenous team made up of locals who loved & learnt cricket, then moved up the ladder



They are not a group of expats who masquerade as a team



That is a team cricket needs — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) June 2, 2024

New kids on the block Papua New Guinea gave the mighty West Indies one hell of a shock.



A late onslaught from Ruston Chase and Andre Russell saved the Windies from what would have been the first major upset of the T20 World Cup.



Big up to PNG for playing some serious cricket🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRiYifacDU — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) June 2, 2024

Resolute PNG pushes jittery West Indies to the brink of a defeat

Speaking about the match, veteran PNG left-hander Sese Bau made a fine half-century (50 off 43) to take PNG to a score of 136 for 8 and give their bowlers a sense of chance after the associate nation lost its first four wickets for 50 runs.

Coming in to defend, PNG managed to strike an early blow with the dismissal of Johnson Charles on the second over. However, a 53-run stand for the second wicket between Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King seemed to take the match away from the minnows.

But PNG bowlers displayed great character and nerves to make inroads. They managed to send half of the Windies side before reaching the 100-run mark as the co-hosts started looking jittery.

Papua New Guinea almost took the game to the final over and in the end it was only for Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 off 27 that proved decisive in salvaging a nervy five-wicket win in Providence, Guyana.

