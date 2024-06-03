'Can't take any team lightly': Fans in awe of PNG's audacious performance despite loss against West Indies

PNG pushed Windies to the brim and put the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts under tremendous pressure. 
 By Chandra Moulee Das Jun 3, 2024, 00:47 IST
T20 World Cup 2024?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Associate Nation Papua New Guinea (PNG) put up an incredible fight in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against co-hosts West Indies. Although the two-time World Champions managed to seal the contest in the end by 5 wickets, it was not before they had to overcome a massive fightback from the PNG. 

Defending a patry target of 137, PNG pushed Windies to the brim and put them under tremendous pressure. 

Following such an audacious performance, fans were quick to take notice of PNG's promise and the certain threat they possess to stage an unexpected upset in the ongoing mega-event. 

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions below. 

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir gives his verdict on taking India head coach job

Resolute PNG pushes jittery West Indies to the brink of a defeat

Speaking about the match, veteran PNG left-hander Sese Bau made a fine half-century (50 off 43) to take PNG to a score of 136 for 8 and give their bowlers a sense of chance after the associate nation lost its first four wickets for 50 runs.

Coming in to defend, PNG managed to strike an early blow with the dismissal of Johnson Charles on the second over. However, a 53-run stand for the second wicket between Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King seemed to take the match away from the minnows. 

But PNG bowlers displayed great character and nerves to make inroads. They managed to send half of the Windies side before reaching the 100-run mark as the co-hosts started looking jittery. 

Papua New Guinea almost took the game to the final over and in the end it was only for Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 off 27 that proved decisive in salvaging a nervy five-wicket win in Providence, Guyana.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web