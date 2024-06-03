'Can't take any team lightly': Fans in awe of PNG's audacious performance despite loss against West Indies
Associate Nation Papua New Guinea (PNG) put up an incredible fight in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against co-hosts West Indies. Although the two-time World Champions managed to seal the contest in the end by 5 wickets, it was not before they had to overcome a massive fightback from the PNG.
Defending a patry target of 137, PNG pushed Windies to the brim and put them under tremendous pressure.
Following such an audacious performance, fans were quick to take notice of PNG's promise and the certain threat they possess to stage an unexpected upset in the ongoing mega-event.
Papua New Guinea have shown the potential in associate nations. Can't take any team lightly in this T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QhVe2ZWCzX— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 2, 2024
Appreciation Post for Papua New Guinea. They gave a tough time to the West Indies that too at their home ground. pic.twitter.com/W4e8fxuZMZ— leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 2, 2024
Nicholas Pooran against Papua New Guinea 🤡— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 2, 2024
And we expected him and co. to give us admissions 💀 pic.twitter.com/rhVqtrIutq
West Indies 85/4 against Papua New Guinea. 🤯— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2024
- What a fightback by PNG. pic.twitter.com/edEnuIQ0ud
In the end West Indies won the match but Papua New Guinea showed unbelievable fight.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) June 2, 2024
And get ready to see some big upsets in the T20 World Cup 2024. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GK205Qjezk
I would any day prefer a team like Papua New Guinea prosper over a Canada or Oman— The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) June 2, 2024
Because PNG is a proper indegenous team made up of locals who loved & learnt cricket, then moved up the ladder
They are not a group of expats who masquerade as a team
That is a team cricket needs
New kids on the block Papua New Guinea gave the mighty West Indies one hell of a shock.— Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) June 2, 2024
A late onslaught from Ruston Chase and Andre Russell saved the Windies from what would have been the first major upset of the T20 World Cup.
Big up to PNG for playing some serious cricket🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRiYifacDU
Resolute PNG pushes jittery West Indies to the brink of a defeat
Speaking about the match, veteran PNG left-hander Sese Bau made a fine half-century (50 off 43) to take PNG to a score of 136 for 8 and give their bowlers a sense of chance after the associate nation lost its first four wickets for 50 runs.
Coming in to defend, PNG managed to strike an early blow with the dismissal of Johnson Charles on the second over. However, a 53-run stand for the second wicket between Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King seemed to take the match away from the minnows.
But PNG bowlers displayed great character and nerves to make inroads. They managed to send half of the Windies side before reaching the 100-run mark as the co-hosts started looking jittery.
Papua New Guinea almost took the game to the final over and in the end it was only for Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 off 27 that proved decisive in salvaging a nervy five-wicket win in Providence, Guyana.
