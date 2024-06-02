Gautam Gambhir gives his verdict on taking India head coach job

The BCCI is on the lookout for the next coach after Dravid's end of tenure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the lookout for the next India team head coach after the end of current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure. Dravid's stint gets over after the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, being played in West Indies and USA.

While a number of foreign coaches have denied taking up on the lucrative offer, one name that has become the frontrunner is former India left-hander Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking at an event in Dubai, Gambhir opened up on his ambitions of coaching the Indian team.

The 42-year-old was quoted as saying, "I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well."

Gambhir's recent IPL success will further benefit his chances

Gambhir, who was the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), helped the franchise to their third IPL title with his guidance. Incidentally, it was under Gambhir's leadership that KKR won their previous two titles and he helped them to glory once again.

This success further boosts Gambhir's cause for the high-profile India job.

Speaking about the Men in Blue, they are ready to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they aim to end a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title. Rohit Sharma and Co came extremely close last year during the ODI World Cup but unfortunately succumbed in the summit clash.

India has been placed in Group A alongside the likes of arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA. India will play their first game of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland.

