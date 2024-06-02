SRH star takes U-turn after controversial remarks on MS Dhoni

His comments on Dhoni's batting irked fans who ended us abusing him on social media.

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has issued a clarification after his comments on former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni put him on the receiving end of some serious criticism.

Nitish Reddy, who was a revelation for SRH in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), had apparently compared Dhoni to Kohli and suggested Dhoni lacks technique.

His comments on Dhoni's batting grabbed the limelight on social media and soon it spread like wildfire as irked MS Dhoni's fans flooded Reddy's social media accounts with abuses.

"Dhoni has talent, in the sense that.... talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn't have Virat Kohli's range of techniques," Nitish Reddy said during a promotional event for a movie.

However, it's now been known that the video was improperly cropped and did not offer the entire context from which Reddy was speaking.

Here is the full statement of Nitish Reddy



Chokli fans as usual cropping the statement and creating their own happiness pic.twitter.com/eoYND2vkOR — MASS (@BoyOfMasses) June 1, 2024

Nitish Reddy issues clarification

A day after the incident, Nitish Reddy has now offered an explanation. He took to his social media and posted,

"I've always been a huge admirer of Mahi bhai. The question was about skill or mindset, which is the most important factor. I chose mindset, taking Dhoni bhai's example. I believe mindset is the most crucial factor in determining success. What I said in my previous interview was taken out of context, with few people cropping out the video. Let's not spread negativity without hearing the full story. Only Love, NKR."

Reddy, on the other hand, had an impressive IPL 2024 and was one of the key cogs contributing to SRHs sublime run to the Final.

The dynamic all-rounder ended his debut IPL season with 303 runs in 13 games and also picked up three wickets.

