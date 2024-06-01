Star RCB player announces his retirement from representative cricket

One of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players has officially announced retirement from representative cricket after a productive IPL 2024.

One of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players has officially announced retirement from representative cricket after a productive IPL 2024. The cricketer was among the best performers for the team and played a pivotal role in RCB’s miraculous comeback in the second half.

The concerned player is the wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik, who performed exceedingly well in the IPL 2024 season and rewind the clocks. While a few sources confirmed the news even before the start of the tournament, Dinesh took to his social media accounts to make it official earlier today.

He wrote an elaborate message, thanking his coaches and family for being supportive and helping him grow as a cricketer. Karthik also shared a slide containing most of his cricketing images, for he tried to take everyone through his journey over the years.

Dinesh also wrote he looks for challenges beyond his playing days and is expected to be a full-time commentator for different broadcasters around the globe. The fans and well-wishers congratulated him on an illustrious career and wished him well for everything he does in this second innings of his life.

Dinesh Karthik - a true IPL legend

While Dinesh Karthik has had a stop-start career in the international arena and was mighty inconsistent and failed to pounce on the opportunities at times, he was among the most consistent IPL performers. He only missed two games in his IPL career and was among the few players to feature in every edition of the tournament.

His ability to thwack pacers at will made him an exciting prospect. Karthik featured for as many as six different IPL franchises and did reasonably well for all of them.

However, his best came while playing as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since IPL 2022. Karthik was exceptional in the 2022 and 2024 seasons in the most arduous role in the T20 cricket.

RCB qualified in both seasons, with Dinesh being among the positives for them. Overall, Karthik scored 4842 runs at an average of 26.32 and a strike rate of 135.36, including 22 fifties, in 234 innings in the IPL.

