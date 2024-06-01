'How will he gather the guts?' - Rashid Latif blasts Pakistan for removing senior player from a key role

Ever since Pakistan have lost the T20I series against England by a 2-0 margin, the reactions from Pakistan fans and former cricketers have been aplenty.

Among the many experts is a former wicketkeeper batter from Pakistan, Rashid Latif, who shared his opinion via a video from his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"You have Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan as wicket-keepers in the squad, apart from Azam Khan. Wicket-keeping should be done by someone who watches the game from behind the stumps, someone who is a senior. Rizwan has been doing it for four years, and you just sacked him away from a role he was performing so effectively. The captain needs the wicketkeeper's help the most more than any other player on the pitch."

Azam Khan kept wickets for Pakistan in both games against England. However, he dropped numerous catches, which didn’t help his cause further since Azam was also a flop with the bat.

Azam Khan is under immense pressure to perform: Rashid Latif

Building on his point, Rashid Latif added Azam Khan is under pressure to perform with the bat, so he won’t have the courage to communicate with the captain as fluently.

“Azam Khan has been dropping catches and is under immense pressure to perform, even the basics. How will he gather the guts to advise the captain on anything? There will be no communication.”

Mohammad Rizwan Should be Behind the Stumps and Azam play as a Fielder. pic.twitter.com/90mTd2YLY9 — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 31, 2024

Azam could only score 11 runs at an abysmal strike rate of 73.33 in two outings against England. Further, he also dropped sitters at different stages, which didn’t allow Pakistan to build pressure on the opponent, for which Azam received a lot of flak.

His fitness has also been a major talking point, for fans think he can perform consistently only if fit. His poor show in the series might tempt Pakistan to revert to Mohammad Rizwan as a wicketkeeper and look for alternatives to replace Azam Khan.

