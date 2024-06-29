'This will cost India': Fans left fuming after Virat Kohli makes another slow fifty

Kohli scored a slow fifty off 48 balls, striking at a rate of 104.16.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Final between South Africa and India, former India skipper Virat Kohli was a victim of criticism for his slow knock once again.

While India lost early wickets, Kohli ensured to stand his ground and did not give away his wicket cheaply.

However, he couldn't accelerate his scoring and scored a slow fifty off 48 balls, striking at a rate of 104.16.

Prior to the World Cup, there was a lot of debate surrounding Kohli's place in the team with his low strike rate in the shorter format being the point of concern.

Following Kohli's half-century, fans took to social media to vent their frustration on another slow Kohli knock.

Check some of the reactions below.

Naa, I won't agree with that. Kohli played a very slow knock. This will cost India the final. — Teayakkar (@T__Chai) June 29, 2024

Did kohli slow down for his fifty?? — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) June 29, 2024

Kohli ne slow khela — 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 ✨ (@_Morningstar27) June 29, 2024

Need to hit 16/18 runs per over . Why is Kohli playing slow after 15 overs . Is he waiting for half century ? Bring in Pandya — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaykanted) June 29, 2024

Kohli did manage to up the ante and make some amends, finishing on a score of 76 off 59 with a strike rate of 128.81.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli stamps his approval on Axar Patel's six with a thumbs-up

India make amends after early setback

Speaking about the match, it got off to a blistering start with an action-packed powerplay.

India managed to lose three wickets in the first six while managing 45 runs on the board.

However, it was then the pair of Kohli and Axar Patel, who steadied the ship for India after the early setback with a solid 72-run stand for the 4th wicket.

Axar was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved fifty, scoring a quickfire 31-ball 47, courtesy of a brilliant direct-hit from Proteas wicketkeeper Quinto de Kock.

Kohli formed another meaningful partnership of 57-runs with new batter Shivam Dube.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 167 for 5 19 overs with Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya currently at the crease.

