WATCH: Virat Kohli stamps his approval on Axar Patel's six with a thumbs-up

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Final between South Africa and India, former India skipper stamped his approval on a six hit by his partner at the crease Axar Patel.

The incident happened on the ninth over when Axar took on the attack to Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj and slammed him for a maximum which lifted the pressure a bit as the fans cheered it the loudest.

Following the hit, Virat Kohli, who was stationed at the non-striker's end put his thumbs up to acknowledge the shot and Axar's aggressive mindset.

India, after a good first over, had a shaky spell where they lost three big wickets for just 11 runs.

Thus, Axar's six was a much-needed relief as the pressure was starting to build on India.

Check the video of Kohli giving thumbs-up to Axar below.

India, South Africa throw early punches in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Speaking about the match, it got off to a thrilling note with an action-packed powerplay where 45 runs were scored and three wickets were lost.

After Rohit and Kohli gave India a blistering start, scoring 15 runs off the first over, the Proteas made immediate inroads with Keshav Maharaj picking up two wickets in the second over.

The Men in Blue three big wickets rather cheaply. First Rohit Sharma fell prey to Maharaj for a 5-ball 9 followed by Rishabh Pant's two ball duck.

Suryakumar Yadav was the third Indian wicket to fall on the fifth over as he returned to the hut after scoring just 3 runs.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 75 for 3 in 10 overs with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel currently at the crease.

