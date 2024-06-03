'It's a nightmare': Fans worries ahead of IND vs PAK on New York pitch after Sri Lanka registers lowest-ever T20I score at same venue

The pitch in the Nassau County International Cricket stadium has recieved a lot of criticism.

The Indian team is all geared up to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they aim to break a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title.

Rohit Sharma and Co play their first match against Ireland on June 5 but their acid test will be on June 9 when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in New York.

However, the pitch in the Nassau County International Cricket stadium has recieved a lot of criticism. The same venue in New York is set to host the marquee clash between Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

If the warm-up game between Indian and Bangladesh wasn't enought to demonstrate its unpredictability, tonight's game between Sri Lanka and South Africa definitely highligted the concern.

The Islanders, know for having a solid batting department were reduced to 77 all out as they registered their lowest ever T20I score.

ALSO READ: 'Life and cricket have taught me everything I needed to know' - Sanju Samson on his mindset in the T20 World Cup 2024

Fans criticise New York pitch ahead of IND vs PAK

Since there is some bounce on the pitch, it will be very difficult for the batters with the new ball. Also the boundaries are big and outfield is very slow and presumably the contest will boil down to the bowling performances of both the team.

Soon reactions started pouring in on social media as India and Pakistan fans started bantering each other.

Brace yourselves, New York. Our bowlers are set to dominate this pitch, making even 100 runs look like a mountain to climb! 🔥#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w59fpwSNMI — Hamza Asif (@HamzaQri) June 3, 2024

The drop-in pitches of NewYork are grassy and bouncy. Indian batters will feel the vibes of survival mode in a test match against Pakistani fast-bowlers on 9June! 🔥 #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 3, 2024

Bhai yahan outfield bhi ghatiya hai and fast bowling bhi usi level ka ho raha hai.maha bekar pitch.pak pacers will create havoc here — Debasish Singh (@cricdebasish) June 3, 2024

Nassu ground certainly not looking good for T20 Cricket, two paced pitch spinners n Pacers both getting help bounce is very uneven very ugly outfield



and this will put Pak in trouble keeping Indian spin attack in mind for me batting PP going to be very crucial in Sunday — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) June 3, 2024

Lively pitch at New York.



That’s the thing with the drop-in surfaces. Extra layer of grass to begin with. Takes time to settle down. Need cricket to be played on the square for it to become what they end up becoming—good pitches to bat. #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 3, 2024

ICC has fined itself and given 50 demerit points for New York pitch and outfield, the stadium will be dismantled after WC. — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) June 3, 2024

NewYork has rung alarms for India and has given a strong hint that Pakistan will be FAVOURITES on 9June due to bouncy and grassy pitch. Rohit Sharma will have a bad time in NewYork against Pakistan. 🔥 #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 3, 2024

Pakistan is known for having a strong pace attack with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

On the other hand, India has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj and seaming all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their ranks.

Telegram Group Join Now

With a lot of anticipation surrounding the clash, it remains to be seen how it pans out in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.