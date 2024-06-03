'It's a nightmare': Fans worries ahead of IND vs PAK on New York pitch after Sri Lanka registers lowest-ever T20I score at same venue

The pitch in the Nassau County International Cricket stadium has recieved a lot of criticism. 
 Updated: Jun 3, 2024
The Indian team is all geared up to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they aim to break a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title. 

Rohit Sharma and Co play their first match against Ireland on June 5 but their acid test will be on June 9 when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in New York.

However, the pitch in the Nassau County International Cricket stadium has recieved a lot of criticism. The same venue in New York is set to host the marquee clash between Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

If the warm-up game between Indian and Bangladesh wasn't enought to demonstrate its unpredictability, tonight's game between Sri Lanka and South Africa definitely highligted the concern. 

The Islanders, know for having a solid batting department were reduced to 77 all out as they registered their lowest ever T20I score. 

Fans criticise New York pitch ahead of IND vs PAK

Since there is some bounce on the pitch, it will be very difficult for the batters with the new ball. Also the boundaries are big and outfield is very slow and presumably the contest will boil down to the bowling performances of both the team. 

Soon reactions started pouring in on social media as India and Pakistan fans started bantering each other. 

Pakistan is known for having a strong pace attack with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.  

On the other hand, India has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj and seaming all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their ranks. 

With a lot of anticipation surrounding the clash, it remains to be seen how it pans out in the end. 

