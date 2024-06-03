'Life and cricket have taught me everything I needed to know' - Sanju Samson on his mindset in the T20 World Cup 2024

Sanju Samson was among the best batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for he batted in the top order and scored runs consistently for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Sanju Samson was among the best batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for he batted in the top order and scored runs consistently for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He amassed 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a 153.47 strike rate, including five fifties, in 15 outings.

His consistent performances helped him book a spot in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 as a wicketkeeper batter. Talking about his journey on bcci.tv, Samson recalled the challenges throughout his cricketing career, stating this is his best version.

“This is the most prepared and experienced Sanju Samson can come into a World Cup like this. Many years of lots and lots of failures, with some successes here and there. Life and cricket have taught me everything I needed to know before we came into this crucial tournament, actually.” “The IPL itself had covered all my mind space, there was a lot to do and a lot to think about. Being the captain, (I) had a lot on my mind. But, somewhere in my mind I knew that World Cup selections were around, and it was a huge thing.”

One of the best things that could ever happen in my career: Sanju Samson

Speaking about his selection in the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson feels it is one of the best things in his career. Samson revealed he was confident of getting a look in after a fine IPL season.

“It was a huge thing actually, it was one of the best things that could ever happen in my career and those thoughts kept on playing. I knew that I had a reasonably good season in the IPL where I had chances to get in.”

Samson added that he felt he was prepared for a big challenge after a successful season, and life gave him what he wanted.

“But at the same time, I knew how difficult it was going to be. It entirely depended upon what the team wanted (and) what combination the team management was looking for. The moment I was convinced that 'Yes Sanju I think you are prepared', then life and cricket gave it back to me.”

