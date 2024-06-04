Sunil Gavaskar wants this youngster to bat at No.3 for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Ahead of India's tournament opener against Ireland, there have been a lot of deliberations regarding how India should field their playing XI.

The Indian team is all geared up to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign tomorrow (June 5) against Ireland. The Men in Blue will be eager to get off to a winning start as they aim to break a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title.

Ahead of their tournament opener, there have been a lot of deliberations regarding how India should field their playing XI. One topic that has attracted a lot of debate is whether skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli should open the batting as talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't bat at all in their warm-up fixture against Bangladesh.

Echoing on the same lines, former India star Suni Gavaskar has made a bold suggestion.

Gavaskar suggests new batting spot for Yashasvi Jaiswal in T20 World Cup 2024

Gavaskar wants the youngster to be slotted in the No. 3 spot and then packed his batting line-up with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and the two seam-bowling all-rounders - Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "I don't really like selecting teams because you can never satisfy everybody they'll always be somebody's favorite player who's not being pick but here is my effort to try and pick the 11 for the game against Ireland," Gavaskar told Star Sports about his ideal Team India XI.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to open the batting along with Yashasvi Jaiswal at three Surya Kumar Yadav at four Rishabh Pant at five at number six, I would have Hardik Pandya number seven would be Ravindra Jadeja number eight mean not necessarily in that batting order Shivam Dube," he added.

