Gujarat Titans star found guilty of Code of Conduct breach during T20 World Cup 2024

He got reprimanded for showing dissent to the umpires for an alleged no-ball.

In a recent development coming in, a Gujarat Titans (GT) star has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the game between England and South Africa in the ongoing Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

He was reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

This is the first offence Proteas cricketer David Miller has committed in a 24-month period and hence only a demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.

What had happened was during the 19th over of South Africa's innings, the GT batter played a full toss from pacer Sam Curran and expected it to be called a ‘no ball’ for height.

When the delivery was not called a 'no ball,' the dynamic left-hander expressed his disagreement with the umpire's decision by attempting to signal for a review, even though the decision was not reviewable.

Miller acknowledged his mistake and accepted the penalty suggested by match referee Jeff Crowe, which meant that no formal hearing was necessary.

The complaint against Miller was brought by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Speaking about South Africa, they are currently in sublime form and only one of the two teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far alongside India.

The Proteas are currently the toppers of their group in the Super 8s with two wins and 4 points and are in a good position to make it to the semis.

They will play their final round-robin match tomorrow (June 24) against co-hosts West Indies.

