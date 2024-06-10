WATCH: Hardik Pandya shrugs his shoulder in a cold celebration after dismissing Shadab Khan

Hardik Pandya shrugged his shoulders with a weird facial expression after dismissing Shadab Khan on the third delivery of the 17th over.

It shows how confident Hardik is with his skills, for he always delivers for India in crunch moments and makes things happen.

Hardik bowled a short delivery, and Shadab, who was under pressure to hit big shots and break shackles, went for a wild heave while backing away. However, he could only get the top edge of the bat, and the ball went very high in the sky.

Rishabh Pant ran to his left and completed a fine catch to dismiss Shadab. As the batter walked away, Hardik shrugged his shoulder in attitude as if it was bound to happen.

It shows how confident Hardik is with his skills, for he always delivers for India in crunch moments and makes things happen. While he failed with the bat, Hardik covered it with the ball, snaring two big wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan.

India defend their lowest-ever T20I total in New York

Meanwhile, India created history by defending their lowest total of 120 in T20Is to get their second win of the tournament. All bowlers bowled brilliantly to pile pressure on Pakistan, but Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the best among the lot.

He took three wickets while conceding only 14 runs, and the way he bowled under pressure was majestic. Honestly, it’s not surprising anymore, for Bumrah has been doing it for India for a long time now, and he hardly fails despite doing the most arduous job.

When he came in the 19th over, India wanted an economical over and a wicket from him, and he didn’t disappoint. Bumrah hit his lengths brilliantly to agitate the batters and also dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed on the final delivery of his spell after literally toying with him.

Apart from Bumrah, other bowlers also chipped in with timely wickets and never allowed Pakistan to break free, who crumbled under pressure and lost a won game. It was the joint lowest-ever total defended in the T20 World Cup, and India managed to save their lowest-ever T20I total.

