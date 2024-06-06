Ahead of India-Pakistan, ICC admits brand new New York stadium has been below par

The apex cricket board acknowledged the problem and assured that there is currently ongoing active work to improve the conditions.

The pitch at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York has already received a lot of criticism for its unpredictable behaviour. In light of this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an official statement regarding the matter.

The apex cricket board acknowledged the problem and assured that there is currently ongoing active work to improve the conditions for the remaining matches at the venue.

The ICC statement read, "T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

New York Pitch under heavy criticism

Following the India-Ireland game last night, the pitch came in for heavy criticism from several former cricketers, with Andy Flower, an expert on ESPNcricinfo's Timeout show, saying it was "bordering on dangerous".

Pitch no. 2 and 3 have not yet been used for games and it was observed that grass had been shaved off one of those surfaces. The New York venue is scheduled to host six more group games, including India versus Pakistan on June 9.

The first match played at the new venue in New York - a pop-up cricket stadium built in park land in the span of five months, with drop-in pitches made in Florida and transported there - was between South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 3. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 77 on pitch no. 1, and South Africa achieved the target only in 16.2 overs.

