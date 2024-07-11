ICC declares best deliveries of T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 was laced with top-notch bowling performances across all teams, with bowlers stamping their authority in a format known as the batters’ game.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was laced with top-notch bowling performances across all teams, with bowlers stamping their authority in a format known as the batters’ game. With quality bowling, some of the wickets garnered ample traction, for bowlers bowled beauties to deceive batters on their crease.

The official handle of ICC has released a compilation of the best wickets in this edition of the T20 World Cup. From Jasprit Bumrah’s unplayable delivery against Reeza Hendricks to Naveen-ul-Haq’s away swinger to Travis Head, the bowlers showcased their skillsets to trouble big-name batters.

In this edition, we look at the best wickets posted by ICC one by one.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Reeza Hendricks

Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood in the final game with an unplayable beauty to Reeza Hendricks. The ball pitched in the middle of the wicket and moved away ever so slightly to square up Hendricks and hit the top of off.

Kagiso Rabada vs Mohammad Nabi

Kagiso Rabada bowled a rocket to dismiss Mohammad Nabi, delivering a pacy ball on the off-stump line. Before Nabi could bring his bat down, the ball had reached behind him to crash the stumps in the semifinal.

Mark Watt vs Glenn Maxwell

Mark Watt bowled one on the off-stump line to Glenn Maxwell turning away sharply to hit the top of off. It was a fuller-length delivery, and it turned so late that Maxwell didn’t have time to adjust and lost his wicket.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs Finn Allen

Fazalhaq Farooqi landed a delivery very full on the middle stump in search of some swing and managed to bring the ball into Finn Allen, who swung hard but missed it completely. The stump went on to cartwheel, a sight to behold for speedsters.

Shaheen Afridi vs Andrew Balbirnie

Shaheen Afridi delivered an absolute rocket to Andrew Balbirine, which was full and straight swinging into the batter at pace. Balbirnie went for a flashy shot only to see his stumps rattled behind.

Saad Bin Zafar vs Harry Tector

Saad Bin Zafar’s delivery was similar to what Mark Watt bowled to Glenn Maxwell. It was a stock delivery by the left-arm orthodox, and the ball turned away very late to open up Harry Tector and crash the sticks in a flash.

Logan van Beek vs Reeza Hendricks

Another top of off delivery, and Reeza Hendricks was on the receiving end again. Logan van Beek bowled a slightly shorter length and moved the ball away to square up Hendricks and hit the edge of the off pole.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs Daryl Mitchell

Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a pacy back of a length delivery, and Daryl Mitchell was late to bring his bat. He could only get a thin edge, with the ball ballooning straight to the wicketkeeper.

Rishad Hossain vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Rishad Hossain outfoxed Wanindu Hasaranga with a leg spin that drifted into the batter. Hasaranga could only get the outside edge of the bat, and the ball landed straight to the slips, where Soumya Sarkar took an easy catch.

Andre Russell vs Robinson Obuya

Andre Russell bowled a classic fast bowler’s delivery to Robinson Obuya, who could only see his stumps going for a walk. Russell angled one into the batter but moved away at the very end to hit the off stump in a flash.

Mohammad Amir vs Navneet Dhaliwal

Mohammad Amir bowled a typical left-arm pacer’s ball on the off-stump line, which jagged sharply into Navneet Dhaliwal. The ball was so quick that the batter couldn’t even bring his bat in the line and was bowled.

Akeal Hosein vs Dinesh Nakrani

Akeal Hosein tossed up delivery outside the off-stump line to Dinesh Nakrani, who came forward to defend it. However, it turned massively into him, and Dinesh ended up playing the wrong line to see his stumps illuminate.

Trent Boult vs Robinson Obuya

Trent Boult bowled a big swinging full-length delivery to Robinson Obuya, who had no answers. The ball swung in significantly to go past the inside edge of the bat and crash the stumps.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs Travis Head

Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a length delivery that seamed away from Travis Head, who went for a big shot. He didn’t account for the seam movement, and Naveen, who was excellent with the new ball in the T20 World Cup 2024, scalped a big wicket.

Gudakesh Motie vs Daryl Mitchell

Gudakesh Motie bowled a classic left-arm spinner, drifting into Daryl Mitchell from wide of the crease and turned away from the batter. The ball hit the top of off and middle and sent Mitchell back with an unplayable delivery.

