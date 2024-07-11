Details emerge on Shaheen Afridi's heated argument with former Pakistan player and coaching staff

Shedding light on the matter, a Pakistani journalist has revealed what had exactly transpired.

The Pakistan team have been the victim of criticism following their dismal outing in the recent T20 World Cup 2024, where the Babar Azam-led side failed to clear the group-stages of the tournament.

They even squandered a probable win against arch-rivals India and it has been a tumultuous last few weeks for the Men in Green.

Yesterday reports cropped up claiming coach Gary Kirsten has accused star pacer Shaheen Afridi of misconduct with the coaching staff.

Now, shedding light on the matter, a Pakistani journalist has revealed what had exactly transpired between Afridi and the management.

During the England tour, Shaheen Afridi had a heated argument with Mohammad Yousuf over no-balls in net sessions. Afridi, who got furious on being pointed repeatedly, said, "Let me do my thing, and you focus on yours." The situation escalated but was resolved after Afridi… — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 11, 2024

There was reportedly an exchange of heated words between Shaheen and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources reported that the incident took place during Pakistan's net practice at Headingley.

What happened was Mohammad Yousuf had highlighted Shaheen of his repeated no-balls during the net session.

The pace bowler became angry at this and told Mohammad Yousuf to allow him to practice without any interference.

PCB closed the matter after Shaheen Afridi's apology

Reportedly, Shaheen Afridi later apologised to the batting coach while the team management also reprimanded him for his misconduct.

However, the incident was termed heat of the moment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the chapter was closed after Afridi’s apology to Mohammad Yousuf.

In the interim, PCB has sacked former cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the team selection committee.

Meanwhile, the PCB also announced the formation of a new selection committee.

According to sources, the committee includes the likes of Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, and foreign coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten.

