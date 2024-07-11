Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka's T20I captain

In a recent development coming in, Sri Lanka's T20I skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to resign from his office.

The news was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in an official press statement.

SLC, while accepting Hasaranga's resignation also clarified that the star all-rounder will remain an important player for the team in their international cricketing plans going ahead.

Hasaranga maintained that it is in the best interest of Sri Lanka Cricket that he decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and remain in the side as a player.

The dynamic right-hander, who was appointed as the T20I captain only last year, has led the Islanders in 10 matches.

“Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always,” said Wanindu Hasaranga in his resignation letter.

National Men’s T20I Captain Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to resign from the captaincy.



READ: https://t.co/WKYh6oLUhk #SriLankaCricket #SLC — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 11, 2024

Sri Lanka undergoing a transition phase

The Sri Lankan team had a dismal outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024 under Hasaranga's leadership where they failed to even clear the group stages.

The team captained by Wanindu Hasaranga managed to secure just one victory at the T20 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands, but they did not progress beyond the group stage, ending up behind South Africa and Bangladesh.

Moreover, former captain Mahela Jayawardena, who acted as the 'consultant coach' during the mega-event also stepped down from his role, indicating a time of change and transition for Sri Lanka Cricket.

ALSO READ: Australia speedster reveals reason for getting dropped against Afghanistan in consecutive T20 World Cups

The Islanders will next take on neighbours India in a home white-ball bilateral series, slated to begin from July 26. They are yet to name their squad and skipper for the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube