Indian team stuck in Barbados after World Cup win due to hurricane scare

In a recent development coming in, the Indian team have been left stranded in Barbados in the aftermath of their T20 World Cup 2024 win due to a hurricane warning.

The airport has been shut down indefinitely with Hurricane Beryl (Category 4) expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time.

Rohit Sharma and Co are currently residing at the Hilton Hotel. The BCCI were initially planning a charter directly to India but the airport has been closed since Sunday evening.

A meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apparently being considered for Sunday (June 30) to commemorate the team on their success.

South Africa, on the other hand, had left earlier on Sunday.

Commenting on the situation, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters in Barbados, "Like you we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation."

Jay Shah hints on possible future of India seniors after T20 World Cup 2024 win

Although India won the T20 World Cup 2024 title, it was a bittersweet win as three legends announced their retirement from the shortest format.

Star batter Virat Kohli, India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja all confirmed their end of the road in T20Is.

With the transition phase already happening, Jay Shah confirmed that "seniors will be there" in next year's Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC Final) if they manage to qualify.

Another major decision that needs to be taken is who will be the successor to Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy reins in the T20Is while Hardik Pandya remains a frontrunner.

India is set to head to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting on July 6 in Harare. Shubman Gill will captain the Indian team, with many senior players taking a rest.

