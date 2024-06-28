WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah's awkward moment as he keeps waiting for Umpire to shake hands after semi-final win against England

Bumrah was left stranded by Aussie umpire Rod Tucker as he failed to notice the pacer.

The Indian team sealed an emphatic victory and took vengeance for the semis loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 by outclassing defending champions England last night and reaching the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

However, following the contest, an awkward moment happened for talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While the players were doing the customary post-match handshake, Bumrah was left stranded by the umpire Rod Tucker as he failed to notice the pacer.

At one point, the umpire even looked towards the India star but then ignored him and shook hands with other players.

Presumably, it was not intentional by the Aussie umpire and given Bumrah's stature, the video went immediately viral on social media since it's a very rare scene to happen.

Jasprit Bumrah once again makes a clinical contribution

Speaking about the match, Jasprit Bumrah once again made a clinical contribution and helped bundle out England for a trivial score of 103.

Bumrah picked up two wickets and leaked only 12 runs from 2.4 overs.

However, it was the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who dismantled the Three Lions batting lineup and shared six wickets between them with each picking up three scalps.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front and scored a quickfire 39-ball 57 after the Men in Blue were dealt an early blow, losing star batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant cheaply.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a deft knock of 36-ball 47 to help set up a target of 172.

With a convincing 68-run win, Rohit Sharma and Co have set up their summit clash against South Africa on June 29 (Saturday).

