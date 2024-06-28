WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Phil Salt and rips through his stumps

It was a slow, dipping off-cutter from Bumrah which enticed Salt to attempt a big shot.

During the recent T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final fixture between India and England, talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous and big-hitting Phil Salt.

The incident happened during the powerplay on the fifth over as England lost their second wicket after losing Jos Buttler earlier in the fourth over.

It was a slow, dipping off-cutter from Bumrah which enticed Salt to attempt a big shot.

However, the ball beat Salt completely as he held the pose looking down the fairway, in an attempt to visualise where that ball was supposed to end up probably.

India and their fans in the crowd started celebrating again at the loss of a key wicket for the Three Lions.

Check the video of Bumrah's delivery to dismiss Salt below.

India outclass England to advance to final of the T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about the match, the Men in Blue once again put up a comprehensive performance across both departments of batting and bowling

Despite an early blow, losing star batters like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant cheaply, India skipper Rohit Sharma stood tall and once again led the team from the front and delivered a captain's knock.

He slammed a quickfire 39-ball 57 to help make amends for the early setback.

Suryakuamr Yadav then stepped up to the occasion with a clinical knock of 36-ball 47.

Hardik Pandya (23 off 13) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 9) played crucial cameos to help India post a competitive total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172, the Three Lions lost wickets in regular intervals as the Indian bowlers made inroads right from the star and kept the momentum going.

In the end, the defending champions were bundled out for 103 in 16.4 overs as India advanced to the Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 and are now just one win away from ending a 13-year jinx of winning a World Cup trophy.

