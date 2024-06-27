WATCH: Virat Kohli cleaned up cheaply by RCB teammate in T20 World Cup semi-final

Kohli's poor run with the bat continued in the mega-event as he once again departed cheaply for a score of 9.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final between India and England, former India skipper Virat Kohli was cleaned up by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the third over bowled by England and RCB pacer Reece Topley.

Kohli's poor run with the bat continued in the mega-event as he once again departed cheaply for a score of 9.

The dynamic right-hander made an attempt to assert himself against the new ball but Topley's delivery was the perfect length as it shaped back in as Kohli heaved across the line but missed it and the ball flicked off the bails.

It was a sweet revenge from Topley who had just been hit for a maximum by Kohli one ball prior to the dismissal.

India make a shaky start in T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final

Speaking about the match, India has made a shaky start, losing two wickets in the powerplay in Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

After Kohli was dismissed in the third over, Rishabh Pant fell prey to Sam Curran in the final over of the powerplay.

The India scoreboard currently read 55 for 2 in 6.5 overs with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

The India skipper looked in fiery touch in their previous encounter against Australia, scoring a 41-ball 92 and the Indian fans and management will be praying for Rohit to do an encore against the Three Lions as well and make amends for the early setback.

For the unversed, defending champions England had defeated Rohit Sharma and Co in the same semis stage in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2022 and India will be hoping to seek vengeance this time around.

South Africa has already qualified for the summit clash on June 29 and will face the winner of tonight's contest between India and England.

