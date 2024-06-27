Discarded India batter joins English County side Leicestershire

He will hope to use this opportunity to find a way back to the national side after a lengthy hiatus.

In a recent development coming in, an out-of-favour India batter has decided to join the English County team Leicestershire for the club's One-Day Cup campaign as well as five County Championship matches.

Rahane comes in as a replacement for Proteas cricketer Wiaan Mulder, who is expected to travel to the West Indies with South Africa in August and won't be available.

The 36-year-old Indian batter had previously signed up to join Leicestershire last summer but then got summoned to the India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Following the ICC event, Rahane travelled with the Indian team for the Test tour of the West Indies and subsequently missed out on playing for the county in 2023.

He went onto play both of India's matches in the long format in the Caribbean but has not featured since.

The dynamic right-hander also had a subpar campaign in the last Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, amassing only 242 runs in 13 games at an average of 20.17.

Ajinkya Rahane joins English County side Leicestershire

Speaking after the development, Rahane said, "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I've built a strong rapport with Claude and [head coach] Alfonso [Thomas], and I'm looking forward to playing for the club this summer. I followed the team's results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I'm hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the club this season."

Despite Rahane's credentials as a batter, he was not included during the lengthy five-match Test series against England at home and instead, India saw five new debutants in the series.

Rahane will hope to use this opportunity to find a way back to the national side after a lengthy hiatus.

