Jay Shah announces a whopping INR 125 crore for Indian team after the T20 World Cup 2024 win

Following India’s terrific title-winning run in the T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, announced a whopping INR 125 crore prize money for the Indian team. Shah praised India’s determination and hard work throughout the season and congratulated all the players, coaches, and support staff for winning the cup.

The BCCI secretary gave this update via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!”

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support…"

This gesture from the BCCI heads has received ample praise, for fans are praising Jay Shah’s decision to award the Indian players for their immense hard work, culminating in the trophy. Jay has previously done the same with players and ground staff during Women’s cricket and IPL; he has always been the first to congratulate the teams and present prize money for their success on the field.

India end the trophy drought after ten years in Barbados

Jay Shah’s excitement and happiness are due to India’s comprehensive run in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and defeated South Africa in the final to end the trophy drought after more than ten years.

Before this T20 World Cup, India’s last win in an ICC tournament came in 2013 when MS Dhoni’s side won the Champions Trophy to become the first-ever Asian side to win all major ICC titles. The wait for Indian fans was long; the team came close on numerous occasions but couldn’t cross the final hurdle due to various reasons.

Fortunately, they were on the right side of the luck this time and got rewarded for putting in so much hard work behind the scenes. The whole team needed this win badly, and after numerous attempts, the cup would finally come home.

Jay Shah was so pleased with India’s performance last night. He was visible taking photos and hugging the Indian players and support staff after the win, and this gesture of prize money is cherry on the top.

