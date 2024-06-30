Narendra Modi pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their retirement from T20Is

A day after India lifted the T20 World Cup following an 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Men In Blue over a phone call, lauding their performance.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, gave the Indian cricket team a call and congratulated them on their dramatic victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday night at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma and Co. outclassed the strong Proteas camp by 7 runs and won the ICC title after 11 years. In a string of tweets, PM Modi congratulated captain Rohit Sharma, former India skipper Virat Kohli, and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados. Following the victory, both India's flamboyant opening batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from T20 international cricket.

CHAMPIONS!



Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE!



We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team.



This match was HISTORIC. 🇮🇳 🏏 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HhaKGwwEDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024



Not only did PM Modi praise Virat Kohli for his game-winning performance in the final clash, but he also hailed Rohit Sharma for his outstanding leadership qualities. There were several particular reasons why India's victory in the IND vs. SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final was remarkable. For the first time since capturing the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership, it brought an end to India's long wait for an ICC trophy. In addition to that, it was also India's first ICC World Cup trophy since their thrilling 2011 ODI World Cup victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

Dear @ImRo45,



You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today. pic.twitter.com/D5Ue9jHaad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

Dear @imVkohli,



Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players. pic.twitter.com/rw8fKvgTbA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024





Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket.



His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team.



India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are… pic.twitter.com/8MKSPqztDV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

India became the first team in history to win the T20 World Cup trophy while going undefeated during the tournament

South Africa and India were both unbeaten heading into the T20 World Cup final. India became the first team in history to win the T20 World Cup trophy while going undefeated during the tournament as they thrashed South Africa in the IND vs. SA T20 World Cup final.

Last night, Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup sent fans onto the streets, where they swarmed while holding the tricolour high. Cheers and pictures of feelings of joy brimming social media as India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, earning an ICC trophy after eleven years.

