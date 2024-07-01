Hardik Pandya set to be next T20I captain? Here's what Jay Shah said

Now with Rohit set to play only Tests and ODIs, the Men in Blue will require someone new to take over the captaincy reins in the shortest format.

The Indian team ended a wait of 13-years of winning a World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

However, it was a bittersweet win for the fans as they witnessed three of the biggest cricketing stars calling it the end in the shortest format.

While Virat Kohli and India skipper Rohit Sharma announced their news in the post-match presentation ceremony and the press-conference respectively, premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja confirmed his retirement the next day.

Now with Rohit set to play only Tests and ODIs, the Men in Blue will require someone new to take over the captaincy reins.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be the frontrunner for the role, having led the side in the shortest format before.

Jay Shah gives his take on Hardik Pandya becoming next T20I captain

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also namedropped Hardik, making his case a little stronger while maintaining that the final decision will lie solely in the hands of the selectors.

Responding to a query on Hardik potentially being the next India captain in T20Is, Shah mentioned the all-rounder but also revealed that the final decision rests in the hands of the selectors.

"Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but we and selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself," Shah said.

Although Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah have been mentioned frequently, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the top contender, given that he has captained India in T20Is over the past two years when Rohit has been unavailable.

