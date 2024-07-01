'He told me...': Jay Shah reveals reason for Rahul Dravid not re-applying for India head coach role

Jay Shah also confirmed that the new coach will take over from the Sri Lanka tour, starting later this month.

The Indian team will have a new coach shortly after current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dravid, who contract was initially slated to expire last year after the ODI World Cup in India, was handed an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup.

After narrowly missing out on the ICC trophy last year, Dravid ensured that he went out on a high, helping India break a 13-year jinx and win a World Cup, having last won it in 2011.

Now with Dravid's stint coming to an end, it is expected that former India opener Gautam Gambhir will take over the responsibilities.

Dravid has confirmed that will not continue further, despite his recent success.

Jay Shah reveals Rahul Dravid's reason for not becoming India coach again

Revealing the reason behind Dravid's decision, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed to reporters in Barbados,

"He told me that due to family commitments, he wants to quit, and we respect his decision. I didn’t force him to extend. Rahul bhai has served Indian cricket for the past five and half years. He was director of the National Cricket Academy for three years and then for the past two and half years, he served as head coach of Team India.”

The Men in Blue will next travel to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series, led by talented batter Shubman Gill. The team will be coach by VVS Laxman for the tour.

Jay Shah also confirmed that the new coach will take over from the Sri Lanka tour, starting later this month.

According to reports, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has shortlisted two candidates with Gambhir known to be the frontrunner for the role.

