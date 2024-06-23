WATCH: Jos Buttler slams former India IPL player for five sixes in an over

The England skipper looked in a hurry to finish off proceedings.

England skipper Jos Buttler looked in red-hot form during their recent Super 8s match in the T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States of America (USA).

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter looked in a hurry to finish off proceedings as he slammed a former Indian Premier League (IPL) player for five sixes in one over.

The incident happened on the ninth over of England's chase.

Harmeet Singh, who has previously plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was taken to the cleaners by the current RR star as he took England over the finishing line with comfortable ease.

In the process, Buttler brought up his half-century in only 32 balls and eventually remained unbeaten on 83* off 38 balls. During one his hits, he also managed to shatted a solar panel located on the roof of the stadium.

Check the video of Buttler's carnage off Harmeet Singh's bowling below.

Defending champions England secure semi-final berth in T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about the match, Buttler's fireworks ensured England wraps up the match with 62 balls and all 10 wickets to spare.

Phil Salt played the perfect supporting role from the other end with a brisk knock of 25 off 21 balls.

Earlier, Three Lions pacer Chris Jordan scripted history by becoming the first men's cricketer from the country to take a hattrick in T20Is.

Jordan's incredible spell where he picked up 4 wickets in 5 balls bundled USA out for a trivial score of 115.

Now with the win, the defending champions have booked their semi-final berth.

The Three Lions have previously won two T20 World Cups and if they manage to retain it this time, they will win it for a record third time- the most for any country.

