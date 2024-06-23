RCB star takes a historic hattrick, picks up 4 wickets in 5 balls

Incidentally, this is the third hattrick of the T20 World Cup 2024.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has scripted history in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 by becoming the first men's cricketer from his country to take a hat trick in T20Is.

Chris Jordan achieved the feat during the ongoing Super 8s match between England and United States of America (USA).

Not only that, he ended up picking four wickets from five balls to absolutely dismantle the USA batting lineup and bundle them out for a trivial score of 115.

The incident happened on the penultimate over of USA's innings.

Jordan claimed his hat-trick by dismissing Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar. Additionally, he took Corey Anderson's wicket on the first ball of the over.

Jordan eventually finished his spell with 4 wickets from 2.5 overs while leaking only 10 runs.

Incidentally, this is the third hattrick of the T20 World Cup 2024 after Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins took the previous two - against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

This achievement also marks the ninth hat-trick in T20 World Cup history.

Speaking about the match, the England bowlers dominated proceedings so far to curb USA to a paltry score.

Apart from Jordan's 4-wicket haul, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked up two scalps each while Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone finished with one wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 116, if the Jos Buttler-led side can achieve it in 18.4 overs, they will secure their berth for the semi-finals.

England are the defending champions and if they manage to retain it this time, they will win it for a record third time- the most for any country.

