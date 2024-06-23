'That changed my life': KKR star reveals how Rishabh Pant's phone call pulled him out of misery

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has revealed how a phone call from India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had been a turning moment in his life. The duo have also played together for the Delhi state team in domestic cricket.

Nitish Rana, who won the IPL 2024 with KKR earlier in May revealed on 'The Ranveer Show' that it was a phone call from Pant that helped him out of his miseries.

Rana got candid while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel and opened up on how his self-confidence had taken a hit after his disappointing performances on earning India call-up.

Rana earned his first call-up to the Indian national team following standout performances in the IPL during the 2021 series against Sri Lanka. He participated in both ODIs and T20Is but did not leave a lasting impression in the three matches he played.

In the two T20Is, he managed a total of 15 runs and in the only ODI match, he scored just seven runs and eventually fell down the pecking order.

Nitish Rana opens up on the life-changing phone call from Rishabh Pant

Rana revealed, “I was selected for the tour of Sri Lanka. It was a pretty bad series for me. There was only one guy (Rishabh Pant) in the cricket circle who called me after that. We talked for 18 minutes. That phone call changed my life. When you reach where you wanted to reach, and then you fail, that feeling is different. No one wants to fail.” “I never expected that to happen. I told myself that it would've been better if I hadn't been selected at all. Rishabh told me, 'it was your dream to wear this jersey since you picked up the bat for the first time. And you did that. You know what you did, but from here, how you see your life is up to you. You can either fall down or work and get up again. I won't tell you that, nor I will speak about this again'.”

