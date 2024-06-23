WATCH: CSK star gets batter bowled in bizarre fashion in Maharashtra Premier League

He was roped in by CSK in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler got a wicket in a bizarre way during the Final of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2024) between Eagle Nashik Titans (ENT) and Ratnagiri Jets (RJ).

Mukesh Choudhary, who was roped in by the CSK franchise in the IPL mega-auction 2022 for his base price of INR 20 lakhs bowled a yorker targeted for the middle stump but the batter looked like he completely missed the line and length as he remained frozen outside the off-stump.

It could have been that he had preempted the shot but Mukesh's inch-perfect delivery ensured that the batter couldn't make any late adjustments.

The video of the wicket has gone viral since. Check it below.

Mukesh Choudhary, who played only one match for CSK in IPL 2024 enjoyed a prolific campaign in the MPL 2024, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 12 games, at an average of 17.43 and an economy rate of 9.19.

Mukesh Choudhary lights up MPL 2024 Final with both bat and ball

Plying his trade for the ENT, Mukesh put up another stellar performance in the summit clash, picking up 3 wickets from his spell of four overs.

Not just with the ball, he delivered the goods with the willow as well, scoring a quickfire 35-ball fifty.

Despite Mukesh's heroics, ENT were unable to chase the target of 161 set by RJ, finishing with 136 for 9 in their 20 overs and conceding the contest by 24 runs.

Speaking about CSK, they failed to qualify for the playoffs stages of the IPL 2024, narrowly missing out on a berth after finishing just outside the Top 4 at fifth.

Now with a mega-auction lined up ahead of IPL 2025, the franchise will hope to revamp their squad to come back stronger.

And Mukesh's performance in MPL 2024 will go a long way to prove his mettle and cause in case CSK decides to retain him.

