Watch: Wild celebrations on Afghanistan streets after team's historic win over Australia

Afghanistan cricket fans celebrated the historic victory against Mitchell Marsh-led Australia during their Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday. The Afghans thrashed the 2021 T20 World Cup winners by 21 runs in the Super 8 match, keeping their hopes of advancing to the semi-final of the marquee event.

The fans' excitement was overwhelming as they broke out, filling the streets and bursting off fireworks to mark the occasion. Afghanistan, who had never decimated Australia in international cricket despite getting close a few times, secured a historic victory. The fans in Afghanistan showed their happiness at their team's stunning win.

𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐀𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐧! 🙌#AfghanAtalan creates history with their first-ever win against Australia in international cricket! What a terrific achievement this is from #AfghanAtalan. 🤩👏#T20WorldCup | #AFGvAUS | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam



Undoubtedly, cricket is known to act as a unifying force for Afghans, regardless of their nation's many problems. Meanwhile, the nation's historic victory over Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 stage has sent fans into a state of joy at home. Afghanistan is currently in an excellent spot for making it to the semi-finals after winning, which exacts payback for their loss at the 2023 ODI World Cup. In addition to this, as spectators rejoiced over Afghanistan's historic win over Australia in the T20 World Cup, loud fireworks exploded into the sky seemingly every second.

Cricket fans converge in large numbers in Khost province to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's historic win over Australia in the #T20WorldCup. 🤩#AFGvAUS | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam



Celebrations in Afghanistan. 🇦🇫



- A historic victory!



Meanwhile, in another video, people who came from the Afghan region of Khost, can be seen gleefully celebrating their victory over Australia.

Afghanistan is now in contention for a spot in their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinals

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is now in contention for a spot in their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinals owing to this stunning match. The race to the semifinals is unexpectedly wide open, with Afghanistan taking on Bangladesh and Australia taking on an in-form India.

Afghanistan had lost the 2023 ODI World Cup after having taken the lead. The Pat Cummins-led Australia fought back in that game despite being reduced to 91/7 thanks to a double century from one of the all-time great ODI knocks by Glenn Maxwell.

