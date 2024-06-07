'Felt like they were ranked above Pakistan:' Kamran Akmal lauds USA for their performance in T20 World Cup 2024 encounter against Pakistan

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat against the United States in the Super Over last night and had the worst possible start to their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper batter, Kamran Akmal, stated on his YouTube channel that Pakistan’s defeat in the Super Over was the “biggest insult”.

“The biggest insult for Pakistan cricket is losing the game in the Super Over. There can't be a bigger insult than this. The USA played exceptionally well. They didn't feel like a low-ranked side. It felt like they were ranked above Pakistan. That is the level of maturity they showed.”

Indeed, Pakistan crumbled under pressure, while the United States held their nerves to overcome the obstacles and register their second consecutive win of the tournament. The USA looked more mature despite having little experience playing in these conditions.

Shows how we are taking our cricket forward: Kamran Akmal

Adding to his point, Kamran Akmal accepted that the USA were the better side on the day and deserved to win. Further, he also expressed his concern with the way Pakistan are taking their cricket forward.

“They deserved to win because they played better cricket than us. The face of our cricket has been revealed. It shows how we are taking our cricket forward”

Pakistan have made a habit of losing against lower-ranked sides in the T20 World Cup events, for they also lost against Zimbabwe in the previous edition in Australia. They probably take the opponents too lightly every time, but the Associates are more prepared than ever in such tournaments, which is visible in their game every time they take the field.

Further, Pakistan looked listless and undercooked coming into the game, for they made plenty of mistakes in every department to let the USA get into the game, eventually leading to a shocking defeat. They will now face their arch-rivals, India, in New York and will have to be at the top of their game to challenge a formidable Indian outfit.

