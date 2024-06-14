WATCH: Virat Kohli mirrors MS Dhoni's iconic 'no-look stumping' during USA game

During the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA on June 12, former India skipper Virat Kohli repeated his predecessors's iconic stumping style.

MS Dhoni, who made a reputation for his 'no-look stumping' style was relived through Kohli's efforts as he casually hit the stumps with the ball without even looking at it. However, the USA batter was well within the crease and the effort did not amount to anything.

Still, Indian cricket fans were quick to notice and the video of the same became increasingly viral on social media in no time.

Check the video of Virat Kohli's 'no-look stumping' below.

Virat Kohli struggling to score runs in T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking about Kohli's batting, the star India batter hasn't been able to get going in the mega-event yet. Kohli has been shifted from his regular No.3 spot to the top of the order and is now opening the innings with India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli once again failed to put runs on the board against USA and was dismissed for a golden duck by Saurabh Netravalkar.

The decision to promote Kohli to an opener has clearly affected his performance as the dynamic right-hander could only manage scores of 1, 4 and 0 so far.

Despite Kohli's shortcomings, the Men in Blue has looked in sublime form winning all three matches so far. Rohit Sharma and Co have also sealed their berth in the Super 8s stage with one more group-stage match still left to go against Canada (on June 15).

India last won an ICC title in 2011 and they will be hoping to break a 13-year jinx and lift the trophy this time around.

