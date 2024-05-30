'Largest security' guaranteed after death threats for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match

The Long Island authorities decided not to take any chances despite the governor's office not finding any evidence to verify the threat.

Security has been beefed up at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium built on the Eisenhower Park, New York for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 after death threats and a chance of a 'lone wolf attack. The Long Island authorities decided not to take any chances despite the governor's office not finding any evidence to verify the threat.

A threat of a lone wolf attack and a mass murder attempt was addressed by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a public place during the match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World cup 2024

In his statement, Bruce Blakeman said that the authorities are taking the threat seriously and are confident in pulling off a successful match.

"Each and every day, Nassau County, as well as other communities and cities and counties and towns throughout the United States, receive all kinds of threats. We take every threat seriously," Blakeman was quoted as saying by CBS News.

"To that end, we have taken many, many precautions. As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution," he added.

'Largest security' during India vs Pakistan match

Nassau County Police commisioner Patrick Ryder claimed that the largest security in county's history has been deployed for the big game. He also assured everyone in the stadium of their safety.

"When you've got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we've ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium," Ryder assured everyone of the safety.

The Eisenhower Park stadium will host eight matches from June 3 to June 12 including the India-Pakistan contest. India will play three league games on this ground while their fourth league game against Canada will be played at Lauderhill.

This is the first time that such a high-profile cricket tournament is taking place in the USA. The opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between USA and Canada on June 2.

