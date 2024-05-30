'With the bat?' - Rohit Sharma trolls Kuldeep Yadav during ICC cap presentation

Rohit Sharma hilariously trolled Kuldeep Yadav while presenting him the cap for ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his jolly and friendly nature towards the youngsters. The Indian opener shares a great camaraderie with the juniors in the team and the youngsters also feel comfortable in his company.

Currently, the Indian team is in New York and is going through their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It is believed that the whole squad has started preparing for their only warm-up game against Bangladesh, to be held on June 1 at New York. Virat Kohli is the only player who is yet to arrive in the city and is doubtful for the warm-up match as well.

Rohit Sharma trolls Kuldeep Yadav during ICC cap presentation

During an ICC cap presentation, Rohit Sharma was seen trolling his spinner Kuldeep Yadav in a hilarious way. In the video posted by ICC, Rohit was asked to present the ICC ODI Team of the Year cap to Kuldeep Yadav. During the short cap presentation ceremony held during the Indian players' photoshoot before the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit presented the cap to Kuldeep and insisted him to say a few words.

Kuldeep replied by saying that he had a great year with both bat and ball The Indian captain was surprised by hearing that Kuldeep had a great year with the bat. He hilariously mentioned that he had had never seen him bat being the captain of the side.

Here is the whole conversation:

Rohit Sharma: It's my great pleasure to present this cap to a wonderful athlete who has been a real asset for Team India. ICC ODI Team of the Year: Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav: Thank you, Rohit bhai.

Rohit Sharma: You want to say something?

Kuldeep Yadav: No, no. All good.

Rohit Sharma: You should say something (Rohit insisted Kuldeep on saying a few words).

Kuldeep Yadav: I mean, nothing much to say. I had a great season last year, both with bat and ball.

Rohit Sharma: Bat? When? When?

Kuldeep Yadav: Test series (Kuldeep played some good knocks during India's home Test series against England earlier this year).

Rohit Sharma: This is ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav: But I performed with the bat as well. So, last year, I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well.

Rohit Sharma: I was the captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So I don't know what he is talking about.

Here is the video of Rohit Sharma trolling Kuldeep Yadav:

India will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York. Team India's next game will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, which is expected to be a high-voltage clash. India will finish the group stage with matches against USA and Canada.

