The Indian team is all set for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA and West Indies. The first batch of Indian players have already travelled as the Men in Blue seek to break a 13-year jinx and lift an ICC title this time around.

India will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Rohit Sharma and Co came extremely close last year during the ODI World Cup but failed to cross the final hurdle, succumbing to Australia in the summit clash.

Now ahead of the upcoming mega-event, skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on his captaincy mantra and how the team functions under his leadership.

Rohit Sharma reveals 'different' captaincy formula for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit shared his perspectives, highlighting the importance of clarity, communication, and team cohesion while also noting that his leadership style is somewhat unique and different.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rohit said, "My approach to captaincy is different, as I believe in more data-based analysis and understanding of the new trends. I spend a lot of time in meeting rooms to prepare myself for certain situations that might arise during the match. It's basically not for the player but for me because I need to know about these situations, and when they come on the field, I should be ready with answers."

As the T20 World Cup approaches, Rohit is concentrating more on strategic planning and adaptability, ensuring his team is well-prepared and confident to tackle any unpredictable challenge during the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside the likes of arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Canada and Ireland.

