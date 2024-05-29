'Got death threats': Former cricketer reveals dark side of criticising Virat Kohli

Kohli's strike-rate was a central point of debate before the start of IPL 2024.

A former cricketer has opened up on the negative impacts of criticising star batter Virat Kohli. Prior to the start of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, Kohli's strike-rate was a central point of debate and the former India skipper faced some serious criticism.

Amongst those were former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull. However, Doull has now opened up on the dark side of the criticisms that follow.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the Kiwi said, “He is too good to worry about getting out and that was always my point. I have said a thousand great things about Virat Kohli but I say one thing negative or construed to be negative, and I get death threats. That's the shame of it."

The former India skipper himself admitted in later interviews that he made a conscious effort to keep his strike rate up throughout innings.

Virat Kohli has shown a different side in IPL 2024

Interestingly, Virat Kohli showed a different side to himself in the IPL 2024, ending the season with a strike rate of 154.70, his highest-ever in an IPL season.

Not only that, Kohli also finished as the Orange Cap leader, amassing a staggering 741 runs at an impressive average of 154.70, comprising five fifties and a century.

The former India skipper is now set to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as the Men in Blue seek to end their drought of 13 years and win an ICC title this time around.

Kohli has yet to travel for the mega-event and did not go with the first batch of Indian players due to pending paperwork. The dynamic India batter is expected to leave for the marquee event by May 30 latest.

