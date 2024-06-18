'He's got Zero chill:' RCB fans react to Lockie Ferguson's four overs, four maidens spell

Lockie Ferguson grabbed three wickets as he bowled four maiden overs in New Zealand's thumping victory over Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand star bowler Lockie Ferguson created history on Monday, June 17, as he became the first player in men's T20 cricket history to bowl a four-over spell with more than two wickets without conceding a run. Notably, the fast bowler bowled four maiden overs against Papua New Guinea in the 39th game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 17 at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Undoubtedly, Lockie Ferguson's bowling performance was also the most economical in a men's T20 World Cup 2024 match. The 33-year-old cricketer was only the second bowler after Canadian Saad Bin Zafar, who bowled four maidens in the T20I match against Panama in Coolidge back in November 2021.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult and right-arm pacer Tim Southee were the ones who opened the pace attack in the powerplays of the game in Trinidad after a delayed toss in the game. However, the RCB star then came in as a first-change bowler. The pacer struck immediately as he went on to scalp the wicket on his first ball of the game.

Ferguson challenged PNG skipper Assad Vala to play away from his body and had him caught in the slip. Following him, the Auckland-born cricketer came back to break a magnificent 27-run stand for the third wicket after dismantling Charles Amini, who made crucial 17 runs. However, the right-arm pacer shattered the lower middle-order batter's defence by outclassing Chad Soper for just 1 in his very next over to achieve the historic milestone in his cricketing career for the Kiwis.



Sad to be leaving today with such high hopes but that's the game: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson was the player of the match, owing to his match-winning spells. The Auckland-born cricketer was disappointed despite his magnificent spells as his Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side has been knocked out of the Group Stage after a defeat over the West Indies and Afghanistan.

"Tough wicket to bat on, nice to bowl on a wicket like that. Sad to be leaving today with such high hopes but that's the game. There's not many games in T20s where I bowl seam-up all the way through and it was nice to get the win. It's hard to know what a par total on these sort of wickets. We have bowled well and put teams under pressure, going down against Afghanistan and West Indies cost us but that's sport and we need to get back again," Lockie Ferguson said being quoted by Cricbuzz.

Check out how fans have reacted to his maiden overs:

