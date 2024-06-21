LSG star set to replace injured Brandon King in West Indies squad for remainder of T20 World Cup 2024

Brandon's injury has made his participation uncertain with only around a week's time left in the tournament.

In a recent development coming in, a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star is set to be named as the replacement for injured Brandon King in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Windies suffered a major blow during their last match against England when Brandon King was forced to retire hurt. Brandon's injury has made his participation uncertain in the remaining matches in the mega-event.

King was attempting a powerful cover drive off Sam Curran when he suffered a side strain and had to leave the field prematurely.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a statement also confirmed that he would not be returning to the field.

The co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 play their next match against the other hosts USA tomorrow (June 22) and there is anticipation that Brandon King can be replaced by LSG's Kyle Mayers in the squad.

Kyle Mayers, who was a key cog of the LSG side in the previous season of IPL however did not feature in any game in the IPL 2024. Subsequently, he also missed out on a place in the Windies squad.

But given the current scenario, Mayers is the most likely candidate to step in, given his versatility and strong form.

Given that side strains usually require several weeks to heal, it is highly unlikely that King will be able to participate in the remaining World Cup matches, especially with only 10 days left in the tournament.

This injury is a major blow to the West Indies team, which has heavily depended on King's experience and skill.

His recent role as captain against South Africa while Rovman Powell was busy with the IPL, highlights his importance. Despite not being in peak form during the tournament, with his highest score being 34, King's role as a senior player is crucial for the team's dynamics.

