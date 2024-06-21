'The Jos Buttler Show': England skipper takes stunning one-handed catch and then delivers an insane runout; Watch video

English skipper Jos Buttler led from the front on the field.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa, English skipper Jos Buttler led from the front on the field with an insane diving catch and then an unbelievable runout to deal South Africa an early setback.

First, Buttler showed great reflexes behind the stumps to effect a catch of Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on the penultimate ball of the 12th over bowled by Jofra Archer.

De Kock was looking dangerous and had already completed his fifty. He was finally dismissed after the England skipper took a one-handed stunner to dismiss the Proteas for a quickfire 38-ball 65 as England breathed a sigh of relief.

Buttler was however not done as he contributed once again on the 14th over with an unbelievable direct hit to dismiss another Proteas big-hitter Heinrich Klaasen cheaply for 8.

England bowlers make inroads after a fiery start from the Proteas

Speaking about the match, the South Africa scoreboard currently read 112 for 3 in 14.2 overs with David Miller and Aiden Markram at the crease.

The Proteas made a steady start, courtesy of Quinton de Kock's whirlwind knock but the England bowlers started making inroads at the halfway mark with Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer picking up one scalp each.

Both South Africa and England have won their opening matches of the Super 8s stage against USA and West Indies respectively.

Thus a win tonight for either team will put them one step closer to advancing to the knockout stages.

England are the defending champions and they are slowly coming to their own as they seek to defend their title and win it for a record third time.

