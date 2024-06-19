Lucknow Super Giants star rises to the top of ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders

The current edition of the T20 World Cup has seen one of the all-round performances, with players stepping up for their team at various points.

Among the many all-rounders, Marcus Stoinis has emerged as the best, having a campaign to remember with bat and ball. Known as ‘The Hulk’, Stoinis has singlehandedly taken his team over the line multiple times this T20 World Cup, and his performances have ensured a complete domination by Australia in the initial phase.

The 34-year-old is the third-leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 156 runs at an average of 78 and a 190.24 strike rate in three innings, including two fifties. Further, he also has six wickets at an average of 8.67 in three innings, conceding only 5.77 runs per over with the best figures of 3/19.

He has been the best performer in the tournament so far, looking good in all departments, bolstering Australia’s chances of winning the cup. Stoinis has already played two match-winning knocks and churned out above-expected bowling performances to bring Australia out of troubled waters and take them over the line under pressure.

Marcus Stoinis rises to the top of ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders

Marcus Stoinis’ all-round show made him the newest No.1 all-rounder in ICC’s T20I rankings released earlier. He toppled the Afghan sensation Mohammad Nabi to climb to the top with 231 points, with Wanindu Hasaranga following him with 222 points in the second position.

Shakib Al Hasan sits in the third spot with 218 points, while Mohammad Nabi, the topper till the last update, slips to the fourth position with 213 points in the ICC rankings for all-rounders. Hardik Pandya finds the highest spot among Indian players, grabbing the seventh position with 192 points.

Marcus Stoinis is duly rewarded after having a campaign to remember in the West Indies and the USA. Australia would have found it arduous to win all the matches if he hadn’t churned out timely performances.

The work is still half done. Stoinis will look to keep the momentum going and help Australia win another ICC title.

