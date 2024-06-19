'Whatever Gambhir touches, turns into Gold:' Former Pakistan cricketer backs Gautam Gambhir to become India's Head Coach

He heaped plaudits and labelled Gambhir as the 'best option' for India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on the lookout for the next head coach for the Indian team and former opener Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner for the role.

Current coach Rahul Dravid's contract is set to expire after the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after initially it was stipulated to end after last year's ODI World Cup.

Although Dravid was given an extension, it seems unlikely that he will re-apply for the role, making Gambhir the only option for the lucrative job as of now.

Backing Gambhir's chances, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has opined heaped plaudits and labelled him as the 'best option' for India.

Gambhir, recently helped Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title after joining them as the team mentor prior to the season. He had also captained KKR to their first two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Kamran Akmal backs Gautam Gambhir to become the next India head coach

With a proven record and accolades in his kitty, Kamran Akmal remains convinced of Gambhir and vouched for him as the next India head coach.

Echoing on the same lines, Kamran Akmal said to Times of India,

"Whatever Gambhir touches turns into gold. The team he joins becomes successful. Team India doesn't need any foreign coaches. They have plenty of options and talent. After Dravid, no one can be the best and bigger than Gautam Gambhir. He was a big player and will become a great coach too. He is the best option India have right now."

According to recent reports, Gambhir has already been interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the role yesterday (June 18).

