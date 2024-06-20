'How can you do that?' - Mohammad Hafeez narrates how he found 4-5 players sleeping in Pakistan dressing room during a Test match

Following their T20 World Cup 2024 exit, a lot of criticism has come in surrounding the character of the Pakistan players on-field and their determination as a unit.

The Pakistan team had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, facing an early exit after the group-stages. Last edition's finalists, Pakistan suffered a shock defeat against co-hosts USA in their tournament opener and then squandered a winning chance against arch-rivals India, which cost them from advancing to the Super 8s stage.

Although the Men in Green churned out victories in their last two fixtures, they fell one point behind USA, who has 5 as they advanced to the Super 8s stages of the tournament along with India from Group A.

Their performance in the ICC event of late has been dismal of sorts, failing to qualify for the knockout stages during last year's ODI World Cup as well.

Following their T20 World Cup 2024 exit, a lot of criticism has come in surrounding the character of the players on-field and their determination as a unit.

Echoing on the same lines, former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out against Pakistan players due to their attitude.

Mohammad Hafeez lashes out at Pakistan players for lacklustre attitude

Hafeez, who served as the national team director from November 2023 to February 2024, recalled an incident during his stint from a Test match where he found Pakistan players sleeping in the dressing room.

Speaking in an interview with former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Hafeez revealed,

“You tell me Gilly, if a player is sleeping in the dressing room and we are playing Test cricket… Four-five players were sleeping in the dressing room, should I allow that as a team director?

Hafeez just told 4/5 players were sleeping in the middle of a test match, that's 2 are batting so that's 4/5 players awake. pic.twitter.com/74mJAozfuy — Zak (@Zakr1a) June 20, 2024

When quizzed further if the players were tired and hence sleeping, Hafeez explained, “I really don’t know. I went into the dressing room and found four-five players are sleeping in the dressing room while playing Test cricket. I was like, ‘how come you guys can do that? If you do something like this, you cannot be a part of this team."

