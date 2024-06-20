India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England as BCCI announces fixtures for International Home season 2024-25

The Men in Blue will kickstart their season in September against the Bangla Tigers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the home fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 season in an official press release earlier today (June 20).

The Men in Blue will kickstart their season in September with a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series against neighbours Bangladesh before New Zealand visits the subcontinent for a three-match Test series in October.

Chennai and Kanpur will be the two venues for the Bangladesh Tests, starting from September 19 while Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad will play hosts for the games in the shortest format.

The three Test matches against the Kiwis will start in Bengaluru with Pune and Mumbai hosting the second and third game respectively.

India will approach the New Year with a white-ball extravaganza against the Three Lions encompassing five T20Is and three ODIs.

India's full 2024-25 home season schedule

Bangladesh's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 19-Sep-24 Mon 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai 2 Fri 27-Sep-24 Tue 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur 3 Sun 06-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Dharamsala 4 Wed 09-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi 5 Sat 12-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad New Zealand's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Wed 16-Oct-24 Sun 20-Oct-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Bengaluru 2 Thu 24-Oct-24 Mon 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune 3 Fri 01-Nov-24 Tue 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai England's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Wed 22-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Chennai 2 Sat 25-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Kolkata 3 Tue 28-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Fri 31-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 4th T20I Pune 5 Sun 02-Feb-25 - - 7:00 PM 5th T20I Mumbai 6 Thu 06-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 1st ODI Nagpur 7 Sun 09-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Cuttack 8 Wed 12-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad

