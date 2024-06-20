India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England as BCCI announces fixtures for International Home season 2024-25
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the home fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 season in an official press release earlier today (June 20).
The Men in Blue will kickstart their season in September with a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series against neighbours Bangladesh before New Zealand visits the subcontinent for a three-match Test series in October.
Chennai and Kanpur will be the two venues for the Bangladesh Tests, starting from September 19 while Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad will play hosts for the games in the shortest format.
The three Test matches against the Kiwis will start in Bengaluru with Pune and Mumbai hosting the second and third game respectively.
ALSO READ: Watch: Fan decodes Nicholas Pooran's astute MS Dhoni-like instructions to Akeal Hosein
India will approach the New Year with a white-ball extravaganza against the Three Lions encompassing five T20Is and three ODIs.
India's full 2024-25 home season schedule
|
Bangladesh's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thu
|19-Sep-24
|Mon
|23-Sep-24
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Chennai
|2
|Fri
|27-Sep-24
|Tue
|01-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Kanpur
|3
|Sun
|06-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Dharamsala
|4
|Wed
|09-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Delhi
|5
|Sat
|12-Oct-24
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Hyderabad
|
New Zealand's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wed
|16-Oct-24
|Sun
|20-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|1st Test
|Bengaluru
|2
|Thu
|24-Oct-24
|Mon
|28-Oct-24
|9:30 AM
|2nd Test
|Pune
|3
|Fri
|01-Nov-24
|Tue
|05-Nov-24
|9:30 AM
|3rd Test
|Mumbai
|
England's Tour of India
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wed
|22-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Chennai
|2
|Sat
|25-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Kolkata
|3
|Tue
|28-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Rajkot
|4
|Fri
|31-Jan-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Pune
|5
|Sun
|02-Feb-25
|-
|-
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Mumbai
|6
|Thu
|06-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Nagpur
|7
|Sun
|09-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Cuttack
|8
|Wed
|12-Feb-25
|-
|-
|1:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.